SLIDESHOW: Limerick under-age soccer and GAA teams return to training

OUTDOOR activities, including under-age non-contact group training, has resumed this week.

Scores of under-age teams were back out on the pitch on Monday night in pods of 15 or less.

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions has allowed the likes of juvenile soccer, GAA, rugby and athletics training, among others, for participants who have been deprived of all but solo training since Christmas

Outdoor sports facilities, ncluding golf and tennis clubs, have also reopened this week.