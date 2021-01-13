SLIDESHOW: On this day in 2013: Limerick face Clare in McGrath Cup in Foynes

THE Limerick senior footballers opened their 2013 account with a nail-biting 2-16 to 2-13 extra-time McGrath Cup quarter-final victory over Clare in Foynes on this day, January 13, in 2013.

Limerick needed an injury-time goal from Seamus O’Carroll to force extra-time. Entering the final 10-minutes, Clare were 2-10 to 1-8 clear.

It was a strong Limerick team with Cian Coady (Na Piarsaigh) and Bobby O’Brien (Bruff) handed opportunities to impress with starters.

Darragh Treacy, Derry O’Connor, Mike Sheehan and Danny Neville were among the fresh faces to see action during the game.

Clare had led 1-7 to 0-6 at half-time.

A second Podge McMahon goal three minutes into the second half had Clare in command, 2-7 to 0-6.

A 57th minute goal from Ian Ryan brought the home side to life and Limerick drew level in injury-time when O’Carroll kicked to the net after a goalmouth scramble.

In extra-time, Limerick played with the wind in the first 10-minute period and sub Derry O’Connor kicked two fine points to inspire those around him. Ryan and O’Carroll added points as Limerick led 2-14 to 2-12.

Eoghan O’Connor and Ryan (free) sealed Limerick's win and progress in the competition for the first time in three years.

SCORERS: Limerick: Ian Ryan 1-7 (0-4 frees), Seamus O’Carroll 1-3 (0-2 ’45s), Derry O’Connor, Ger Collins, Eoghan O’Connor 0-2 each. Clare: Podge McMahon 2-1, David Tubridy 0-5 (two frees), Alan Clohessy (one free), I McInerney (all frees) 0-3 each, Gary Brennan 0-1.

LIMERICK: Brian Scanlon; Cian Coady, Johnny McCarthy, Mark O’Riordan; Stephen Lavin, Paudie Browne, Pa Ranahan; Thomas Lee, Bobby O’Brien; John Riordan, James O’Meara, Seamus O’Carroll; Eoghan O’Connor, Ger Collins, Ian Ryan. Subs: Derry O’Connor for O’Meara (h-t), Darragh Treacy for Lee (50mins), Mike Sheehan for O’Riordan (54mins), Stephen Kelly for Collins (57mins), Lorcan O’Dwyer for Coady (61mins), Danny Neville for Lavin (11mins, e-t).

CLARE: Joe Hayes; Stephen Collins, Chris Dixon, Declan Callinan; Sean Haugh, Gordan Kelly, Martin McMahon; Gary Brennan, Cathal O’Connor; Shane McGrath, Ian McInerney, Alan Clohessy; Podge McMahon, Conor Talty, David Tubridy. Subs: Chris Dunning for Talty (12mins), Mark McCarthy for McMahon (38mins), Niall Kelly for Clohessy (51mins), Thomas Downes for Haugh (70mins), Francie Hayes for McGrath (71mins), Shane Ryan for McCarthy (h-t, e-t), Ger Quinlan for O’Connor (15mins, e-t).

REFEREE: Padraig O’Sullivan (Kerry)