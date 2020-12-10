SLIDESHOW: Young Limerick fans with coveted places in Croke Park for All-Ireland Final

YOUNG hurling supporters from fifteen schools across Limerick are to feature in the stands of Croke Park at this Sunday's All-Ireland Hurling Final Day.

With crowds unable to attend the Limerick v Waterford All-Ireland SHC Final, Centra in partnership with the GAA launched the 'Fans in the Stand' initiative.

The children were given the opportunity create their own self-portraits on a 100% recyclable board, which will be displayed in the stands of Croke Park this Sunday.

The lucky Limerick schools to take part in the 'Fans in the Stand' initiative were Caherelly National School, Caherline National School, JFK Memorial School, Kilfinane Convent Primary School, Knockea National School, Mahoonagh National School, Our Lady Queen Of Peace School, Salesian Primary School, Scoil Ide Naofa Raheenagh, Scoil Mhuire Broadford, Scoil Mhuire Effin

Scoil Mocheallóg, St Senans Foynes, St Patricks Girls National School, St Pauls School.