SLIDESHOW: Limerick rivals Young Munster and Garryowen collide in Community Series

LIMERICK rivals Young Munster and Garryowen met in the third series of fixtures in Munster Conference 1 of the new Energia Community Series.

After a highly competitive derby fixture, Munsters' emerged victorious on a 27-15 scoreline.

The win keeps the Clifford Park side on top of Munster Conference 1.

The competition takes a break this weekend, before resuming on Saturday, October 24.