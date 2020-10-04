SLIDESHOW: Limerick's Treaty United reach FAI Women's Senior Cup semi-final

TENACIOUS Treaty United booked their place in the semi-finals of this season's Women's National League FAI Cup after scoring a deserved 2-0 victory over DLR Waves at Jackman Park on Saturday.

Second half goals from Gillian Keenan in the 66th minute and Aoife Horgan seven minutes from time helped the Dave Rooney-managed Treaty side book their last four place.

Treaty will be joined in the semi-finals by Cork City, Wexford Youths and Peamount United. 
 
The semi-finals of the Women's FAI Cup are scheduled to take place on the weekend of Sunday, November 8 with the draw to decide the pairings set to take place next week.