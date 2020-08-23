SLIDESHOW: High drama as Fairview Rangers book FAI Junior Cup final spot

FAIRVIEW Rangers booked their place in the final of the FAI Junior Cup thanks to a dramatic penalty shoot-out semi-final win over Athenry of Galway at the Fairgreen on Saturday.

Fairview will be chasing their ninth success in the national competition and while the final is provisionally fixed for September 13.

The winners did it the hard way on Saturday. They looked to have sealed the win when Clyde O’Connell converted a 90th minute spot kick. However a rare lapse in concentration allowed the Galway side to grab an injury time equaliser.

Extra time failed to break the deadlock and five successful spot kicks along with a fine save by goalkeeper Aaron Savage saw Fairview through to the decider.