SLIDESHOW: Limerick's Treaty United unveil new jersey and sponsor

LIMERICK'S Treaty United this week unveiled their new jersey and sponsor ahead of the start of the 2020 Women's National League season at a special launch at Istabraq Hall in County Buildings.

Mayor of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins officially launched the club’s 2020 season which will see Treaty United compete at senior women and U17 level in the Women's National Leagues.

Shannon-based EI Electronics, an acknowledged global leader in the design and manufacture of Fire and CO detection products for the residential sector, were confirmed as Treaty United's new sponsors.

Among those who addressed the sponsorship announcement and jersey launch were Mayor Collins, EI's Gerry Murphy and Chairman of Treaty United Conn Murray.

Attendees at the launch also included senior team manager Dave Rooney and U17 manager Irene Hehir, as well as members of Treaty United's playing squads.