SLIDESHOW: On this day in 2000: JP McManus Pro Am at Limerick GC

THE 2000 JP McManus Pro-Am was hosted by Limerick Golf Club.

More than 15,000 people enjoyed two fantastic days of golf, witnessing then world no.1 Tiger Woods securing victory.

The young golfing superstar fended off some of the world’s leading players including David Duval, Stuart Appleby, Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjørn, Lee Janzen and Mark O’Meara to claim victory.

It was to prove a fruitful year for the then 25 year old as he won three of the four Major Championships, before completing the ‘Tiger Slam’, in early 2001 at The Masters. Pro-Am spectators were lucky enough to witness Tiger competing in his most successful ever year.

Among other sports personalities to compete in the 2000 Pro-Am were Alex Ferguson, Martin O’Neill, Keith Wood, Gary Lineker and Eddie Jordan.

The tournament that year saw a significant increase in funds raised, this time totaling €19.8m.