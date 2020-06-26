REVEALED: Limerick Leader Hurling Team of the Decade 2010-2020

THE VOTES are in and counted. The Limerick Leader Hurling team of the decade, 2010-2020 has been chosen by you, our readers.

You voted in your thousands, selecting each line of the field by the way of online poll. Such was the talent to chose from, 77 players in total, only one man was a unanimous decision in his position, Nickie Quaid.

The mission, to select the Limerick Team of the Decade, was sponsored by Limerick Twenty, which is developing world-class commercial space in Limerick to attract further indigenous and foreign direct investment to the city.

The final team, from a decade where Limerick won one All-Ireland SHC, two Munster SHC titles, one Division One Allianz League title, one Division Two League title and two Munster Leagues, shows the popularity of hurlers from every part of the 10 year span.

Eleven of the team that started the 2018 All-Ireland final make it. Those to ‘miss out’ (I am sure they won't mind) were Richie English, Darragh O'Donovan, Dan and Tom Morrissey.

The ever popular Richie McCarthy topped the full-back line poll, while Monaleen dual star Brian Geary makes it into the half back line. Current selector and former captain Donal O'Grady lines out in midfield, with Shane Dowling on the 40.

On behalf of everyone in the Limerick Leader, thank you so much for all your contributions. Let the debates begin!