SLIDESHOW: Limerick soccer 'Legends' honoured at awards night

Held before lockdown, Noel Hannon's Legends of Junior Soccer awards entered their third year. Each year Hannon selects people who have passed away over the years and, who have given their time and long service to Junior and Schoolboy Football in the City.

For those who are selected to receive one of these 12 Awards they too have given sterling service to their respective club either in Schoolboy or Junior football.

This years awards were held in the Pery Hotel prior to the Covid and a big crowd were present. MC for the night was Turlough Mc Namara who spoke highly of both the recipients and for those the trophies were in memory of.

Families of all were there on the night and all they all enjoyed as memories brought back some great memories.