Mooreabbey Milers - They are back!!

Phase 2 of the reopening of the country came into effect on Monday the 5th of June where we were met with the welcome news that now a group of 15 people could meet up outdoors for sporting or recreational activities. So after zoom meetings, phone calls and many messages a covid committee was formed within the club and all the excitement of a return was met with the expected enthusiasm of many club members, 89 days after their last training session.



On Friday the 13th of March came the news from Athletics Ireland that all races and club training was to be suspended until further notice in line with the government and other governing bodies advice. In the beginning it wasn't easy no company, lonely runs running the same radius night in, night out, but we triumph from within our newly imposed isolation and found solice in joining different activities like the community call and doing a spring clean in our much loved community field and surrounding areas. We even competed in a community fundraiser by running our own virtual 4 mile and donating to a frontline workers go fund me page for UHL workers in memory of our dear friend Michael Curley Cunningham.



Some club members kept active by setting their own goals and taking on their own challenges. When an inter county club member told one of our club members that she had run a 50 mile week it pushed our member to up his mileage to join the 50 mile a week club. Some took on the 100k in 30 days challenge, some competed in a 10k garden challenge while others completed virtual runs on days they were scheduled to compete in a run. One member is nearing the end of his 100 sequencial days challenge of a 7 mile minimum per day. While a few took the opportunity to give their bodies some rest and relaxation.



I'm delighted to say we are currently back at training on Tuesday and Thursday nights between 7 and 8 pm for adults only. Our set up has a new framework that we have to incorporate into our training schedule.

After carrying out our meticulous risk assessment our plan going forward now involves having 3 coaches available each Tuesday and Thursday night to have availability for up to 14 athletes per the 3 coaches pods with pre booking essential. Should you have interest in joining us at our training sessions please message us via our social media page Mooreabbey Milers AC on facebook and we will point your running shoes in the right direction.



All competition status remains on hold with an indication of late August early September being mentioned as a return to the start line.

Sadly our juvenile training is still ceased. We will continue to keep you up dated over the coming weeks should things change.



Tom Explores Base Miles And Speed Sessions

Hi Guys, this week as restriction’s are starting to lift runners will be looking forward to races starting up. But even if there are no glitches on the road back we are still a number of weeks off before races will be permitted. But if you have plenty of mileage in the bank then speed work is the next step in the process on your way back to racing.

Mileage work is usually done at a slow pace, if you are accumulating miles you won’t be able to build the numbers if you run too fast. (Pace kills) How many of us have been in a race and half way through the first mile you realise that you are knackered, and your tilt at a new PB is not going as good as you hoped. How many times have you took off with the runners around you or race leaders and checked your fancy new watch to discover you are going way too fast, and ended up coming in with your tail between your legs, huffing and puffing and wrecked? Well it has happened to me more than once. I remember going to a race in Tipperary town a number of years ago and was hoping to be up with the big guns, as the race headed up the main street I found myself at the tail end of the field. With lads up ahead of me waving to spectators and getting cheers from the crowd I felt like some looser, but as we turned at the traffic lights I seemed to float past runners as I discovered that it was all for the crowd. One by one I passed them out as they fell away some stopped totally and others were so out of breath that they may as well have stopped. So how do you avoid this? The skill to learn is pacing yourself and one of the best ways to do this is by doing speed work, there are several different sessions that push you to your limits where you learn how to recover and work through a tough spell. The one I want to talk about today is the tempo run. What is a tempo run? I hear you say, it is a sustained run at high intensity over a few miles. The idea is to replicate a race, put your body under the same conditions that you go through running a race. Generally running at the same speed that you run in a race is hard to achieve, this is very hard to do and there are a few different reasons for this, one being that in a race other runners around us distract us and we get carried along with the crowd, and sometimes even with the best laid plans, we get sucked in and lose track of what we had planned. But we are going to stick to our guns with our new plan. The thing about the tempo run is it replicates a race more or less where shorter speed play may allow you to run as fast or faster than race pace, but if you only do shorter speed work with long recovery you can be lulled into a false sense of security. If you start a race at this pace 2 or 3 minutes into the race all you want to do is stop and try to recover, another factor to take into account when you are at the race start line, the adrenaline in your system will kick in and can also scupper you. Adrenaline is a hormone produced naturally in the body and when you are stressed, excited or anxious is released into the blood stream it will enhance your performance, but if you are not aware of it you could end up going way to quick. How do you know the adrenaline is building up, well you will sometimes feel sick or elated or nervous your stomach can start to rumble and you may feel like you need to make a wee as it is released into the blood stream. But when that race starts all the problems start to subside and in a very short time you will be fine. The tempo is very simple you do your warm up and stretches and head off at top speed your target is usually 20 minutes as fast as you can go. By the end of the 20 minutes you will be out of breath and pretty shattered, but if you were able to keep the pace high and steady you should be pleased with yourself. If you do one each for two or three weeks before your first race you should be confident that you won’t get sucked into a sprint start and blow up early and will hopefully have a good race.