SLIDESHOW: On this day 1996 - Limerick defeat Clare in Munster, with that point

1996 Munster SHC semi final

Limerick 1–13, Clare 0–15

A sweltering hot day in the Gaelic Grounds that will always be remembered for Ciaran Carey’s winning point to dethrone the All Ireland champions.

“We didn’t hurl as well as Clare but we never gave up. The heat was stifling - almost too much to bear - and it increased the pace of the ball,” gasped Limerick manager Tom Ryan after the epic win over Ger Loughnane’s side.

Cian Lynch, a nephew of Ciaran Carey’s bought a fresh perspective on one of hurling’s icon passages of play.

“Back in ’96, the mother always tells a great story, Ciaran got a point against Clare to win the match. I was only born in ’96 and I was on her breast and she threw me up. She forgot to catch me! I don’t remember that!” he joked to the gathered media at the launch of the All Ireland U-21 hurling championships.

“I have watched it over and over again. Micheal O Muircheartaigh’s commentary makes it. It’s brilliant,” said Lynch of his uncle’s point.

SCORERS: Limerick: Gary Kirby 1–7, Barry Foley 0–2, Mike Galligan, TJ Ryan, Ciaran Carey, Mike Houlihan 0–1 each. Clare: Jamesie O’Connor 0–5, Seanie McMahon 0–3, Fergie Tuohy 0–3, Ger O’Loughlin and Eamonn Taaffe 0–2 each.

LIMERICK: Joe Quaid; Steve McDonogh, Mike Nash, Declan Nash, Dave Clarke, Ciaran Carey, Mark Foley; Sean O’Neill, Mike Houlihan; Shane O’Neill, Gary Kirby, Mike Galligan, Owen O’Neill, Padraig Tobin, TJ Ryan. Subs: Frank Carroll for Sean O’Neill (42mins), Barry Foley for Shane O’Neill (50mins), Brian Tobin for Mike Galligan (61mins).

CLARE: Davy Fitzgerald; Mike O’Hallloran, Brian Lohan, Frank Lohan; Liam Doyle, Seanie McMahon, Anthony Daly; Ollie Baker, Fergal Hegarty; Fergie Tuohy, PJ O’Connell, Jamesie O’Connor; Stephen McNamara, Conor Clancy, Ger O’Loughlin. Subs: Eamonn Taaffe for Conor Clancy (h-t), Ronan O’Hara for PJ O’Connell (48mins).

REFEREE: Willie Barrett (Tipperary).