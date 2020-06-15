SLIDESHOW: On this Day - June 15

Down through the years, June 15 has been a busy day for Limerick GAA supporters.

In 1997, Munster champions Limerick lost out to near neighbours and rivals Tipperary in Thurles on a scoreline of 1-20 to 0-13 in the Munster Hurling semi final.

Scorers for Limerick in 1997: G. Kirby (0-4), M. Houlihan (0-2), M. Galligan (0-2), D. Clerkin (0-1), M. Foley (0-1), J. Moran (0-1), B. Foley (0-1), T. J. Ryan (0-1).

In 2002, the Limerick senior footballers went to Breffni Park in Cavan and defeated the hosts 2-8 to 0-11 in the All-Ireland Qualifiers.

Scorers for Limerick: M Reidy 0-5, J Murphy 1-1, C Mullane 1-0, S Lucey 0-1, P Ahern 0-1.

The following year, 2003, the Limerick senior footballers were once again on show, this time reaching the Munster final with a 2-14 to 0-12 win over Clare in Cusack Park in Ennis.

Scorers for Limerick: M Gavin 0-7, C Fitzgerald 1-2, J Murphy 1-0, M Reidy 0-2, S Kelly 0-2, S Lavin 0-1.

Finally, in 2008, once again the Limerick senior footballers were in action in a heart breaking 0-12 to 2-9 loss against Cork at the Gaelic Grounds.

Scorers for Limerick: I Ryan 0-5 (2f), M Crowley 0-4 (1f),J Galvin, S Kelly, J Cooke 0-1 each