SLIDESHOW: On this day 2007: The Limerick versus Tipperary 'trilogy' begins

On this day back in 2007, Limerick substitute Pat Tobin scored a late goal to draw his side level with Tipperary and send a pulsating Munster SHC semi-final to a replay. Little did we know, this was to be the first in a trilogy for games which would be legendary in hurling circles forever more.

Despite having their captain Damien Reale red carded in the 21st-minute, the Shannonsiders showed excellent fighting spirit to stick with Tipp and keep their Munster title hopes alive.

In sun-kissed conditions at the Gaelic Grounds, Tipp led for most of the game and were 1-09 to 0-10 ahead at the break, thanks to a John Carroll goal.

But some superb shooting kept Limerick in touch and Tobin broke free to fire to the net in the 67th minute and set up a second day out.

All of the 26,246 spectators present that afternoon will never forget the tie, definitely one for the ages.

Limerick: B Murray; D Reale (capt), S Lucey, S Hickey; M Foley, B Geary, M O'Riordan; D O'Grady, P Lawlor; Mike O'Brien, O Moran, N Moran; A O'Shaughnessy, S O'Connor, B Foley.

Tipperary: B Cummins; E Buckley, D Fanning, D Fitzgerald; E Corcoran, B Dunne (capt), C O'Mahony; S McGrath, J Woodlock; J Carroll, R O'Dwyer, D Egan; E Kelly, P Bourke, W Ryan.

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Cork).