The 'future' of Mooreabbey Milers AC

Mooreabbey Milers has a very vibrant juvenile section. Our juvenile section caters for children from U8 up to Junior (U20). Training covers a wide range of athletic disciplines from sprints to endurance running and walking with jumps and throws hopefully coming in the near future. We have a vibrant juvenile section at the moment consisting of Molly, Sinead, Daniel, Paddy, Anna, Erin, Claire, Shauna, Callum, Caitlin, Charlotte, Harrison, Ruarai, Ryan, Ava, Maria, Mary, Mossie, Emma, Rua, Caoilin, Conor, William, Jack, Eoghan, Danny, Ciara, Michael, Ruari, Orna, Aleia, Jayden, Aoife, Ruth, Cormac, Sean, Gearoid, Aisling, John, Ciaran, Alice, Eugene, Aoibhe, Caoimhe, Doireann, Neasa, Michael, Niall, Colm, Aoife, Scott, Ellie, Maurice, Paddy, Michael, Patrick and Daniel. We take great pride in developing our young runners in many athletic events. We participate in cross country, indoor, track & field and mountain events from club level upwards. Although we do compete in many events the focus in this club is to have fun, gain experience and we make sure that our young athletes are enjoying themselves. If the juveniles in our club are having fun they will have much more of a chance at reaching their potential in this relaxed non results driven environment.



Tom With Fat Burn And Racers Versus Trainers

Hi Guys, this week I want to look at the fat burn and racers versus trainers.

The Fat Burn: A lot of people walk or run but what’s your motivation. Is it to get fit or to lose weight? Either of the previous takes a lot of work, some people try slimming tablets or special diets which can be very dangerous and can cause health problems. I have given my ideas on diet in previous weeks and if you want to get fit just stick to the program work at it and you will get there.

If you are trying to lose weight chances are you don’t have a lot of muscle mass and the more muscle you have the bigger engine you have to burn fat. If you go to a gym and get a program you will build some muscle. It might take some time and work but it will be worth it in the end. Paul Hollywood had a programme on food in Japan last week. He went to a Sumo stable to meet some of the sumo wrestlers. They have a very strict regime, they only eat twice each day, each meal is of a sweet soup and they then gorge themselves eating up to 6000 calories at each meal. The normal intake for a man each day is 2,500 calories verses their 12,000 calories. They also have very strict rules, they train for four hours in the morning and are not allowed any food or water until training is done, only then can they have their first meal. If they eat or drink before breakfast it causes them to burn more calories and they won’t build weight as efficiently as they need. This tells me that smaller meals and less fasting and plenty of water between meals keeps us hydrated and helps to get calories burning so long as you have some muscle and are doing good quality exercise. 40 minutes of good quality fast walking which elevates your heart rate and puts your breathing under pressure up to 6 days a week will do the trick. What it does is it gets your metabolism to start burning fat, your body will do this for up to 24 hours, that is what the experts tell us. So in a few short weeks as you build some muscle and start to tone up you will burn off that extra fat and the beauty is that while you sleep you can be doing your best work.

Racers versus Trainers: I was at the start line of a race a number of years ago when a club mate and good friend of mine Gerry Mulane (RIP) looked down at my feet and said what are you wearing. At the time I was training for the Marathon and was wearing ASICS 2010 s as far as I know and a pair of woolly socks. After the race Gerry said to me why don’t you wear racers, so I said what’s the difference. He said my racers weigh about 8 ounces your trainers are at least a pound weight and them socks are heavy too. If it rains they will hold a lot of water and on a hot evening probably a lot of sweat. He said to me if you are running 6 minutes per mile at 180 steps per minute that’s 1,080 steps per mile over 10 miles that’s 10,800 steps and just say each of your shoes are 4 ounces heavier than mine. That means you have carried 2,700 lbs, imagine the muscle power it is costing you to do that. That’s a ton and almost a half in a 10 mile a race and if it rains and them socks get wet well I won’t bore you with the maths but you get the idea.



Still Helping Out In The Community

A Mooreabbey Milers AC crew were helping out in the community again last Saturday morning removing branches and debris from the back of the national school while observing social distancing. Members involved were Tom Blackburn, Damien Hoilan, Willie O Donoghue, Dariusz Gazdowicz, Micheal Carey, Mary Magner Purcell and Dale Purcell.