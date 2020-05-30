SLIDESHOW: On this Day 2004: 'Soft goal' sees Limerick beaten by Cork in Munster championship

On this day back in 2004, Cork's Ben O'Connor scored a goal from 75 metres out, from a free. To this day it is seen as a 'soft goal' which allowed Cork, then the champions of Munster, seal an 'away win' at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Pad Joe Whelehan coached Limerick side were very much in the contest to that point, the 40th minute meaning that the goal blew the game wide open. O'Connor's accuracy from frees was the strength of Cork and two goals from Sean O'Connor of Ahaen could not stop the Rebels from marching on to the Munster final against Waterford.

The season of 2004 was very much a 'what might have been' as Limerick exited the championship to Tipperary that June, 3-10 to 2-12 also at the Gaelic Grounds.

Scorers for Limerick: N. Moran 0-7 (0-3 frees); S. O'Connor 2-0; P. Tobin 0-2; D. Sheehan, J.P. Sheahan and M. McKenna 0-1 each.

Cork : B. O'Connor 1-7 (1-6 frees, 0-1 65); J. Deane 0-4 (0-3 frees); N. McCarthy 0-3; T. McCarthy, M. O'Connell, J. O'Connor and B. Corcoran 0-1 each.