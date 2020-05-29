SLIDESHOW: On this day 2006: Guerin the hero for Limerick FC in FAI Cup replay win

FAI Cup holders Drogheda United were unceremoniously knocked out of the competition by an accomplished Limerick side at United Park on this day in 2006.

The visitors struck for the only goal of the game four minutes into the second half and withstood everything Drogheda had to offer from then until the final whistle. (original report from Irish Times)

The First Division leaders were full value for their unexpected win over the Premier Division high fliers.

After Shane Guerin gave the visitors the lead on 49 minutes Limerick defended magnificently, denying the Premier Division leaders anything in the way of a clear-cut chance.

Limerick played with the strong breeze in the first half and used the elements to pressurise the home side, forcing six corners which troubled the United defence.

Drogheda created the first chance of the match with seven minutes gone when Noel Mooney raced from his line to save at the feet of striker Declan O'Brien.

It was Limerick's turn next when Brian Buckley met Kevin Watters' corner from the right but his powerful header was stopped on the line by goalkeeper Dan Connor.

The first half drearily drew to a close with Brian Shelley's shot easily saved by Mooney and Jason Gavin heading over from a Fahy corner.

Limerick stunned Drogheda four minutes into the second half after Stephen Bradley's initial error in the middle of the park. Under little pressure, Bradley gave possession to Paul Rose who sent Guerin in on goal and he cooly pushed the ball past Connor.

With 67 minutes gone Drogheda were denied an equaliser when Keith Fahy's cross from the right was forced to the net by O'Brien, but he was adjudged to have handled the ball and was booked for his trouble.

In the closing stages O'Brien's header was easily dealt with by Mooney as the defending champions bowed out of this year's competition with a whimper.



DROGHEDA UNITED: Connor, Webb, Gavin, Gartland, Robinson (Keddy 54), O'Brien, Fahy, Shelley, Bradley, Keegan (Whelan 63 mins), Barrett (Fitzpatrick 54 mins).

LIMERICK FC: Mooney, Molan, Buckley, Wolfe, Purcell, Barrett, Heffernan, Lester (Kiely 89 mins), Guerin, Rose (Kelleher 90 mins), Watters.

Referee: D Hancock (Dublin)