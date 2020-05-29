Mooreabbey Milers - The people behind the club

Last week we looked at our international stars but this week we are going to take a look at the backbone of the club.

Each person has there own place within the club no one person out shines another our more prominent club members couldn't do what they do without all members and the committee.

We see the backbone of the club as people who always turn up to training, those who are there to make up the championship teams no matter the distance weather or event, those who volunteer to help run events from the little things to the big things, those who stand on the road or field-side and cheer everyone on, those who take our photos and to those who represent the club during memorial/charity events/fun runs/niche events/long distance/mountain, hills and trails, those that make the tea sandwiches and buns, those that work behind the scenes dealing with that fabulous red tape we appreciate you all and all that you do for our little club.

You may not think you are the backbone of the club some are seen others are unseen.

For without a team you are a lonely person and there is no such thing as a self made person, you will reach your goals only with the help of others. A person once said "find a group of people who challenge and inspire you, spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life forever".

Our National Championship Participants: Covering the roads to cross country to track and field: Larry O'Grady, Tom Blackburn, Willie O'Donoghue, Stuart Moloney, Damien Hoilan, Kieran Lees and Michael Curley Cunningham (RIP).

Our Provincial Championship Participants: Larry O'Grady, Tom Blackburn, Willie O'Donoghue, Stuart Moloney, Damien Hoilan, Kieran Lees, Michael Curley Cunningham (RIP), Barry Hartnett, Ben Cummins, Kevin Lenihan, Gerard Hanley, Robert Cunningham, Dariusz Gazdowicz, Mary Louise Ryan, Marie O'Shea, Mary Pyke, Patricia Ryan, Catherine Hogan (RIP), Patricia Blackburn, Martina Moloney, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Michelle Carey, Mandy Parslow, Kieran Lees and Gerard Griffin.

Our County Championships Participants: Larry O'Grady, Tom Blackburn, Willie O'Donoghue, Stuart Moloney, Damien Hoilan, Kieran Lees, Michael Curley Cunningham (RIP), Barry Hartnett, Ben Cummins, Kevin Lenihan, Gerard Hanley, Robert Cunningham, Dariusz Gadwoicz, Mary Louise Ryan, Marie O'Shea, Mary Pyke, Patricia Ryan, Catherine Hogan (RIP), Patricia Blackburn, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Kevin Lenihan, Michelle Carey, Pauline Chapman, Mandy Parslow, Liam Lewis, Gerard Griffin, Padraig Wallace, Mike Fitzgerald, Liam O'Donnell, Martina Moloney, John Hayes, Paddy Bourke, James Fletcher, Paddy O'Shea, Brendan Houlihan, Ewan Cunningham, Kieran Lees, Patrick Hoilan, and Denis Ryan.

Our Mountaineering Crew: Patrick Hartigan, Paddy Bourke, Kevin Lenihan, Tom Blackburn, Willie O'Donoghue, Damien Hoilan, Kieran Lees, Michael Curley Cunningham (RIP), Barry Hartnett, Gerard Hanley, Robert Cunningham, Dariusz Gadwoicz, Mary Louise Ryan, Marie O'Shea, Mary Pyke, Patricia Ryan, Louise Rennie, Catherine Hogan (RIP), Mandy Parslow, Patricia Blackburn, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Martina Moloney, Mary Hinchy, Jo Drea, Liam O'Donnell, Mike Carey, Michelle Carey, Gerard Griffin, Jason Collins, Paddy O'Shea, Ewan Cunningham, Denis Ryan, Ray Murray.

Our Niche Events Crew: Mary Magner, Mike Carey, Michelle Carey, Ann Cummins, Liam O'Donnell, Ray Murray, Caroline Bourke, Liam Lewis, Jason Wright, Mandy Parslow, Mary Hinchy, Jo Drea, Padraigin Riggs and Theresa Kelly.

Our Long Distance Runners: Barry Hartnett, Robert Cunningham, Kevin Lenihan, Tom Blackburn, Marie O'Shea, Padraigin Riggs, Paddy Bourke, Patricia Ryan, John Hayes, Kieran Lees, Dariusz Gazdowicz, Denis Ryan, James Fletcher, Damien Hoilan, Mary Pyke, Liam O'Donnell.

The Background Team : Eoin Pyke, Juilette McSweeney, Carmel Lees, Johnny Cunningham, Shinead Blackburn, Lynda Hynes, Mairead Hynes, Jane Griffin, Gerard Griffin, Claire O'Connell, Deirdre Hayes, Denny O'Dwyer, Niall O'Sullivan, Stevie O'Donnell, Grainne Blackburn, Niamh Blackburn, Assumpta O'Connell Russell, Caroline Bourke, Paul Rennie, Cahir meet and train, all our sponsors, Tipperary County board, cycling club, and the local community.

The Life & Breath Of The Club : No club would be a club without the glue that keeps them all together our current committee Tom Blackburn, Patricia Ryan, Kevin Lenihan, Damien Hoilan, John Hayes, Marie O'Shea, Lynda Hynes, Liam O'Donnell, Juliette McSweeny, Jane Griffin, Gerard Griffin and Stuart Moloney.