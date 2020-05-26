SLIDESHOW: On this day 2007: Ireland suffer defeat on summer tour of Argentina

On this day back in 2007, a late Felipe Contepomi drop goal sealed a 22-20 win for Argentina over Ireland in the first test of that season's summer tour.

The tour took place ahead of the infamous 2007 Rugby World Cup in France, with stars such as Ronan O'Gara, Paul O'Connell and Brian O'Driscoll left at home to prepare for the training camp to come.

Those who did travel lost narrowly in this first test, while they also lost out 16-0 in the second test, against what was to be an even stronger Puma side following the re-introduction of their French based players.

Munster Rugby was well represented with Brian Carney (who scored an intercept try) and Tomas O'Leary used in the backline, while Jerry Flannery (arguably man of the match on the day) used alongside Trevor Hogan and Mick O'Driscoll in the pack.

The game also saw an injury to Paddy Wallace, meaning Limerick's Jeremey Staunton was flown out for the second test.

Argentina Stortoni; De Vedia, Avramovic, Senillosa, Leonelli; Contepomi (capt), Vergallo; Ayerza (Cardinale, 76), Vernet Basualdo, Bonorino, Lozada, Bouza, Durand (Fessia, 63), Leguizamon, Fernandez Lobbe.

Try Senillosa. Con Contepomi. Pens Contepomi 4. Drop-goal Contepomi.

Ireland G Duffy; B Carney, A Trimble, K Lewis (B Murphy 80), T Bowe (T O'Leary 80); P Wallace (G Murphy 60), I Boss; B Young, J Flannery, S Best (capt), T Hogan (M O'Driscoll 73), M O'Kelly, N Best (yc 51-61), J Heaslip, K Gleeson (S Ferris 73).

Tries Carney, penalty. Cons Wallace 2. Pens Wallace, Duffy.

Referee L Bray (New Zealand).