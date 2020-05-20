Clare claimed 'Footgolf' bragging rights over Limeric

Munster Footgolf staged an exhibition game between Clare and Limerick at their facilities in Shannon on Sunday last where both teams showed the correct way to adhere to social distancing guidleines.



Clare, represented by hurler Aron Shanagher and All-star Camogie player Chloe Morey took on a Limerick side comprised of Ladies Gaelic footballer Louise Ryan and Moyross United soccer player Jamie O'Sullivan.



The home county took the honours just pipping the Limerick side for bragging rights over 18 holes.

With a return to competitive football a long way off. Footgolf may be one of the only ways for the Limerick Junior soccer fraternity to kick a ball competitively for a while to come and the invited quartet showed how social distancing can work in a sport that is growing in popularity in the country.