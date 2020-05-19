SLIDESHOW: On this day 2001: Ronan O'Gara ends Young Munster season ahead of Lions Tour

The pictures of this 2001 All-Ireland League semi final would tell their own tale standing alone, but when you get into the nitty gritty of the 18-10 win for Cork Con, there is more to tell.

Ronan O'Gara accounted for all of Con's 18 points that afternoon, just days before setting off on the 2001 British and Irish Tour to Australia. The Cork native kicked four penalties and two drop goals to end Young Munsters' season and the dream of lifting the All-Ireland league crown.

Match reports from the day, both from the Limerick Leader and Irish Examiner heap praise on the Young Munster performance. A try from 'newly contracted to Munster' Paul O'Connell put a respectable scoreline on a tie which was dominated in possession by Young Munsters, but overall it was dominated by the boot of Ronan O'Gara.

Time and time again the Irish international turned the black and amber side around.

When reading that Lions manager Donal Lenihan was asked, straight after the game, as to whether O'Gara would be available to go on the Lions tour or make the final the following Saturday against Dungannon, one laments the loss of the true 'glory days' of the All-Ireland League where players left for the tour straight from their home clubs.