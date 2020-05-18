SLIDESHOW: On this Day 2008 - Finch wins Irish Open Golf at Adare Manor

THIS week back in 2008, English man Richard Finch claimed the Irish Open Golf title at Adare Manor following a -10 score.

Finch, who fell into the water at the famous 18th hole, claimed the title by two shots ahead of Felipe Andrés Aguilar Schuller from Chile.

Finch, now 42, is still a member of the European Tour but has been in the winners enclosure since that win in Limerick.

The year previous Adare also hosted the tournament with home favourite Padraig Harrington winning in a play off.

Today, Monday May 18, sees golf clubs in Limerick open up as part of the government's Phase 1 roadmap to re-opening the country.