SLIDESHOW: On this day 2005: Munster claim Celtic Cup in farewell to Alan Gaffney

On this day in 2005, Munster claimed the Celtic Cup title with a 27-16 win over the Scarlets at Lansdowne Road. The game, played in front of 11,000 fans, was the final game in charge for coach Alan Gaffney who was off to join up with Eddie Jones in the Australian senior set up.

Munster were one year away from finally winning the Heineken Cup and the shape of this team was very similar to the side that would eventually lift the holy grail. The game was also just weeks before Munster men John Hayes, Paul O'Connell, Donncha O'Callaghan and Ronan O'Gara went to New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions.

Scorers on the day were Anthony Horgan, Ronan O'Gara and Mike Mullins with tries, while O'Gara added all three conversions, one penalty and one drop goal.



Man of the Match: Ronan O’Gara

Munster — S Payne; P Devlin (D Leamy 63), M Mullins, R Henderson, A Horgan; R O’Gara, P Stringer; M Horan, F Sheahan, J Hayes; D O’Callaghan, P O’Connell; A Quinlan, D Wallace, A Foley.

Llanelli — B Davies; G Evans, M Watkins, T Selley, A Havilli (S Finau 54); C Thomas, M Phillips; P John, M Rees (A Gravelle 70), J Davies; V Cooper (A Jones 64), C Wyatt; S Easterby, G Thomas, A Powell (G Quinnell 54).

REF — J Jutge (France).