SLIDESHOW: On this Day 2006: Limerick suffer defeat to Tipperary in Thurles

Tipperary 0-22 Limerick 2-12



"Fourteen points was Eoin Kelly’s final tally, nine of those from play, but that tells only part of the story. It wasn’t just that this was such a critical game for Tipperary, it wasn’t just the number of points, it was the quality, the sheer, breathtaking magnificence of so many of those scores" the words of former Irish Examiner writer Diarmuid O'Flynn in his match report.

This was indeed Eoin Kelly's day.

Limerick had the perfect start with two goals inside the first seven minutes, from Brian Begley and Andrew O’Shaughnessy to give them a 2-1 to 0-1 lead.

From there Tipperary dominated however and it was game tied, 2-5 to 0-11 at half time, but the Premier County could have been further ahead.

A young substitute named Seamus Hickey impressed at wing-back, however, all in all it was a bad day at the office for the Shannonsiders.

Limerick did have a late goal chalked off by referee Haverty, but the game was always going to be a blue and gold affair.

Limerick would go on to qualify for the All-Ireland quarter final in 2006, thanks to wins over Offaly and Dublin in the qualifier series, before losing to the rebels of Cork in the Semple Stadium in July.

Scorers: Tipperary: E. Kelly 0-14 (0-4 frees, 0-1 65); J. O’Brien 0-2; K. Dunne 0-2; M. Webster, G. O’Grady, J. Carroll, D. Egan, 0-1 each.

Limerick: M. Keane 0-5 (all frees); B. Begley 1-1; A. O’Shaughnessy 1-1; S. Lucey 0-2; B. Foley 0-2 (frees); C. Fitzgerald 0-1.

LIMERICK: B. Murray; D. Reale, TJ Ryan (c), M. Foley; O. Moran, B. Geary, D. Moloney; D. O’Grady, P. O’Grady; D. Ryan, S. Lucey, C. Fitzgerald; A. O’Shaughnessy, B. Begley, M. Keane.

Subs: S. Hickey (Moloney inj. 19); N. Moran (D. O’Grady 41); M. O’Brien (P. O’Grady 41); B. Foley (M. Keane 56); M. Fitzgerald (C. Fitzgerald 62).

TIPPERARY: B. Cummins; D. Fanning, P. Maher, P. Curran; E. Corcoran, C. O’Mahony, H. Moloney; C. Morrissey, S. McGrath; J. Carroll, G. O’Grady (c), J. O’Brien; D. Fitzgerald, M. Webster, E. Kelly.

Subs: K. Dunne (Morrissey inj. 8); D. Egan (Carroll 59); S. Butler (O’Brien 66); W. Ryan (O’Grady 70+5).

Referee: M Haverty (Galway).