SLIDESHOW: Limerick's St Ailbes clock up over 4,000kms for cancer society in just one day

THE ROADS in Ballyneety and Ballybricken were very busy on Saturday but they weren’t full of cars.

When St Ailbes decided to support Crecora’s Paraic O’Neill’s plan to run 100kms on Saturday they didn’t mean simply giving a donation.

Sarah Ryan, of St Ailbes ladies gaelic football and camogie club, said they set a target of 1,000kms for €1,000 for members and the surrounding community. Like Paraic, funds would be given to the Irish Cancer Society.

“However, the support received surpassed our expectations entirely!” said Sarah.

In total, they accomplished an incredible 4,110kms or 2,553 miles on Saturday.

“With over 200 members in the club and support from friends and family we had over 500 people. The amount of kms varied also - with the senior footballers and junior camogie team averaging about 30kms each between walking, running, cycling and horseback riding.

“The underage probably averaged about 5km each plus all the support from friends and family,” said Sarah.

As well as surpassing the planned distance they surpassed their fundraising goal of €1,100. As of this Tuesday afternoon it stands at €11,764. Combined with what Paraic has raised – €11,175 – that’s almost €23,000 going to the Irish Cancer Society from one day in County Limerick.

“We really are blown away by what can be achieved when a community pulls together to support something that has touched the lives of all of us.

“It really is overwhelming to see the community supporting the initiative. I am so grateful to be a part of such an amazing club,” said Sarah.

St Ailbes received a letter from Mary Ferns in the Irish Cancer Society last week thanking them for their support.

“It really brought home to us the reason we decided to support this very worthy charity and gave us that extra boost to do all we could as a club and community to support them,” said Sarah.

And St Ailbe’s certainly did that.