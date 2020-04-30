SLIDESHOW: Kilcornan AFC continue to help frontline staff with 'Quarantash' fundraiser

KILCORNAN AFC has now delivered mini-toiletries as well as walkie-talkies and pizzas to frontline healthcare staff.

Called Quarantash, club members are growing moustaches to raise funds for whatever those working in UHL require.

The members of the Desmond League club have been kept busy trimming and shaping their new moustaches whilst also organising and sourcing deliveries of food and equipment for the staff.

With over €4300 raised to date it is a brilliant achievement for the club who are delighted to be able to do their part, said Brian O'Shaughnessy, PRO.

Since the start of the fundraiser they have been asked for and delivered hi-tech walkie-talkies, two way communication equipment and mini toiletries, as well as mountains of food.

“The club is delighted to be able to directly put the money to use where it is needed and strive to deliver whatever is asked of them by the staff,” said Brian.

Speaking about the delivery of mini-toiletries, he said it was something that you wouldn’t think of.

“The staff asked if there was something we could do because they were worried about having the larger bottles sitting around as the surfaces could contain the virus. With the mini bottles once they are used they can be properly disposed of taking away the risk,” he explained.

As well as providing vital equipment to the frontline staff Quarantash also provides a welcome laugh to people at home by following the good and not so good progress of the moustaches. It’s not just local people taking part. They have participants from as far away as Spain involved.

