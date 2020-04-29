SLIDESHOW: On This Day 2000 - Old Crescent secure promotion to Division

On this day back in 2000, Old Crescent secured their promotion to Division 1 of the All-Ireland League with a 20-20 draw against Blackrock at Stradbrook. Crescent, leading 10-6 at half time, battled back in the second half to secure the vital points which saw them head back to the top table. On a day where Old Crescent were jumping for joy, Blackrock also celebrated, as the draw saw them crowned champions. Current Leinster head coach Leo Cullen captained the 'rock' side that day.

Old Crescent Notes from the Limerick Leader sub it up best: All the supporters who traveled to Blackrock to see the game last Saturday were unanimous that this was the greatest performance they ever saw from an Old Crescent team.

So much so that it was not possible to select a man of the match as each and every one of the players played out of their skins It was a team performance and once again the team showed the character and discipline that Coach Andre Human has instilled.

To lead 10-6 at half time and to leave in two tries one of them from a lucky bounce of the ball and fall 10 points behind to a team with nine contracted players, and that had scored at will against all other opposition during the League would kill off most teams, but not this once.

They kept the pressure up scored ten points and were very unlucky that a drop goal, thay would have won the match went wide. However on the day the two league points for a draw was as good as a win in securing our return to the First Division for next season.

The team have a proud record having played 27 games this season and have lost only three. As the notes are written we are trying to agree arrangements for the Munster Senior League final against Young Munster before our players take a well earned break.