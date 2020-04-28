SLIDESHOW: On This Day 2001 - Young Munster and Garryowen claim vital AIL wins

On this day back in 2001, Young Munster and Garryowen were in action and they both secured vital wins. Munsters won 35-15 on the road in Ballymena, while Garryowen were 23-22 winners over Galwegians at Dooradoyle.

Aside from the classic, retro, jersey changes, the pictures from Sportsfile and the pages from the Limerick Leader, give us an idea of just how many stars lined out for their clubs in the 'glory' days of the league.