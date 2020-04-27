SLIDESHOW: On This Day 2002 - Munster defeat Castres in Heineken Cup semi final

ON this day back in 2002, Munster qualified for their second Heineken Cup final in three seasons with a 25-17 win over Castres at Stade de la Mediterranie, Beziers, France.

A try from John Kelly, coupled with six penalties and a conversion from Ronan O'Gara, saw Declan Kidney's men reach the final, setting up a date with Leicester in Cardiff. (We all know how that worked out)

This Castres side was captained by Gregor Townsend, the now Scottish captain, who admitted that his side's first half performance, only leading 9-6, was too little to be ahead of the men from Munster.

So it proved and once more the 'Red Army's left the green fields of France planning a trip to a final.

Castres: Teulet (Sarramea, 76 min); Mola (Plisson, 80), Artiguste (Delmotte, 51), Berryman, Longstaff; Townsend (capt), Albouy; Reggiardo (Dima, 70), Ibanez (Vigneaux, h-t), Moyle, Fernandez-Lobbe, Spanghero (Chinaro 70), Froment, Lassissi, Costes.

Try: Longstaff. Pens: Teulet 4.

Yellow card: Moyle 20.

Munster: Crotty (Staunton, 80); Kelly, Henderson (Mullins, 80), Holland, Horgan; O'Gara, Stringer; Clohessy (Horan, 70), Sheahan, Hayes, Galwey (capt), O'Connell, Quinlan, Wallace, Foley (O'Callaghan,15).

Try: Kelly. Con: O'Gara. Pens: O'Gara 6.

Yellow card: Clohessy 20

Attendance: 20,400

Referee: C White (England)