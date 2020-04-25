Down Memory Lane: Garryowen's 1976 Munster Junior Cup final win

Action shots from the 1976 Munster Junior Cup final between Garryowen and Highfield which was played at Thomond Park.

Garryowen won 18-3 with 11 points from Eugene Griffin, a try from Kieran Moloney and a drop goal from Mick Healy.

The match report in the Limerick Leader, written by Charlie Mulqueen claimed the Garryowen win was seen as a ‘season saver’ for Limerick rugby as the major rugby cups had all resided in Cork that season.