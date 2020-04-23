SLIDESHOW: On This Day 2006 - Munster defeat Leinster to reach Heineken Cup final

IT may go down as one of the biggest games of rugby ever played in this country and one Munster fans will remember for ever. No one knows how the 'Red Army' ended up with all the tickets, but this derby was played in front of a sea of red over blue. Munster ran out emphatic winners 30-6 and the scenes before, during and after the game will never be forgotten.

The names on both sides would go on to propel Ireland into an unprecedented period of success in the professional era. Of course, the following month Munster would go on to win the holy grail against Biarritz in Cardiff.

We here at the Limerick Leader would love to hear your memories of the day. If you would like to share them, send an email to sport@limerickleader.ie

Leinster: Dempsey; Horgan, O'Driscoll (capt), D'Arcy, Hickie; Contepomi, Easterby; Corrigan (McCormack, 68), B Blaney, Green, Williams, O'Kelly, Jowitt (Miller, 56), Gleeson, Heaslip.

Pens: Contepomi 2.

Munster: Payne; Horgan, Kelly (Henderson, 12; O'Leary, 65), Halstead, Dowling; O'Gara, Stringer; Pucciariello, Hayes, O'Callaghan, O'Connell, Leamy, Wallace, Foley (capt; Roche, 73).

Tries: Leamy, O'Gara, Halstead. Cons: O'Gara 3. Pens: O'Gara 3.

Sin-bin: Pucciariello, 73.

Referee: J Jutge (France). Att: 48,500.