SLIDESHOW: TG4 to show Munster versus Leinster 2001 Celtic League Final

With Irish Sports fans starved of live matches during the Covid-19 restrictions, viewers are in for a treat as TG4 have announced that classic rugby matches from the archives will be shown on the channel in the coming weeks.

Rugbaí Gold begins this evening, 7.15pm with the 2001 Celtic League Final encounter between Leinster and Munster.

Both sides were packed with international players and this was arguably the start of one of the most intense rivalries in Irish sport. Played on the 15 December 2001 in the old Lansdowne Road with an attendance of over 30,000 fans.

The Leinster team were coached by Matt Williams and included players such as Brian O'Driscoll, Leo Cullen, Shane Byrne, Shane Horgan, Gordon D'Arcy, Malcolm O'Kelly, Denis Hickie and captain Reggie Corrigan.

Declan Kidney was managing the Munster Squad which included Ronan O'Gara, Paul O'Connell, Anthony Foley, Alan Quinlan, Peter Clohessy, Marcas Horan, Rob Henderson, Jim Williams and captain Mick Galwey.

The 2001 Celtic League was the inaugural season and the first season would see fifteen teams compete: the four Irish provinces (Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster), two Scottish teams (Edinburgh Reivers and Glasgow) and all nine Welsh Premier Division teams (Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Ebbw Vale, Llanelli, Neath, Newport, Pontypridd and Swansea).