SLIDESHOW: On This Day 2006 - Limerick lose out to Louth in National Football League

On this day back in 2006, the Limerick footballers were on the end of a 2-13 to 0-11 loss at the hands of Louth in the National Football League, Division 2 semi final played in St. Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

Limerick would allow Louth to rattle off 1-8 without reply, something Mickey Ned O'Sullivan's side did not recover from. Five weeks later Limerick would defeat Clare to set up a Munster semi final tie with Cork, which they would lose by four points, before eventually exiting the championship at the hands of Westmeath.