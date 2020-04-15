SLIDESHOW: On This Day 2007 - Limerick defeat Offaly to avoid hurling relegation
Having won just two games from five in the League, Limerick faced Offaly on this day in 2007, attempting to avoid relegation to the third tier of hurling. A four point lead at half time saw Limerick look like they were in for a tough battle, but Offaly fell away in the second period, allowing Limerick to run up an impressive 6-20 to 1-18 win.
The Limerick team, managed by Richie Bennis, were to embark on a summer to remember, with a trilogy against Tipperary on the horizon and it may have been this game, played in McDonagh Park, Nenagh, which kickstarted their season.
Sean O'Connor topped the scoring charts with 2-3, while Barry Foley raised two green flags of his own. Andrew O'Shaughnessy notched 1-4 (1-2 from placed balls)
The referee on the day was J Ryan from Tipperary.
