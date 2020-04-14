SLIDESHOW: On This Day 2002 - Limerick defeat Clare in Hurling league quarters

Below is the report, as originally appeared in the Limerick Leader back in 2002.

"Stylish Limerick clear the air with off colour Clare" - By JEROME O'CONNELL

Limerick 0-23 Clare 0-09

DO onto others what they do to you. In Semple Stadium Thurles, Limerick stuck rigidly to the old parable, exacting revenge, point for point, on Clare for last April's humiliating defeat in the Gaelic Grounds. Erasing the memory and turning the tables of the 14 point defeat also brings the welcome extra competitive game that is the National Hurling League semi final

Despite playing with 14 men for over 45 minutes Limerick swept past a very disappointing Clare side with ease. While the half back line of Mark Foley, Brian Geary and Peter Lawlor were always the basis for attack, the heroes were spread from 1 to 15

Steve McDonagh continued to cement his claims for a championship start with a sterling display in the unaccustomed position of left corner back while up front the forward division are starting to find each other and the target with consummate precision.

Captain Mark Foley led the way when he pointed after three minutes, his namesake Barry cleverly hand passing to release the overlapping wing back. The early exchanges had settled by the 10th minute, by which time Mark Keane had fired over the first and second of his eight frees, which was a 100 per cent return from the corner for ward from placed balls.

Prior to his 24th minute dismissal, Sean O'Connor was causing problems for centre back, Sean McMahon. This was never demonstrated more than in the 11th minute when he intercepted neatly and laid off to Ollie Moran on the right wing to register Limerick's fourth unanswered score

A Jamesie O'Connor free and a great effort from a tight angle from full for ward Tony Carmody should have set Clare in motion however their every effort was thwarted by Limerick unrelenting pressure. Barry Foley cut superbly between the posts from a 45 metre line ball and Keane recorded his first from play to end the opening quarter and continue an emerging trend

Keane from a placed ball and Brian Begley's first score increased the lead to six points before O'Connor fired over a Clare free only for Mark Foley to respond with a mammoth effort from inside his own half

While there is no doubting Limerick held the upper hand, the efforts of all players were doubled after the sending off of O'Connor

The Ahane centre for ward was shown a yellow card in the seventh minute for a late pull across Sean McMahon and when Aodhan MacSuibhne pin pointed him for a rather innocuous challenge on Ken Kennedy in the 24th minute, his participation was brought to an abrupt end.

Keane and O'Connor exchanged pointed frees, both sides were clearly caught off guard with the dismissal and unprepared for a change in tactics so close to the half time interval. Although Joe Quaid had two anxious moments, the half time whistle left Limerick with a six point advantage 0-10 to 0-4

Conor Fitzgerald entered the action at the expense of Butler on the resumption but it was a Sean McMahon 65 for Clare that opened the scoring A five minute purple patch for Limerick between the fifth and tenth minute saw ten points separate the sides.

Barry Foley flashed the ball over the bar after picking up a breaking ball from a long Mark Foley free and Moran then pointed after an astute cross field line ball again from the team captain

In between Begley and two Keane scores put the game beyond doubt bar an avalanche of Clare goals, which were never threat ened

These five unanswered score left Limerick ten points to the good, with 25 minutes still to play

David Forde did rally for the banner with two hard fought points in succession, but in truth Clare were in disarray Eight players had by now tried in vain to nullify the Limerick half back line, while at midfield the rota tion was just as ineffective

Mark Keane insured he stayed top of the National League scoring charts with three more scores

Two frees and a fine point from the right wing, together with Moran's third white flag, stretched the lead to 12 points

At the other end, John Reddan registered Clare's fourth point from play, before Keane completed his outmg with another free, bringing his league total to 4-37.

A Sean McMahon free was Clare's only score of the final quarter, which saw scores from Limerick substitutes, Mike O'Brien and Conor Fitzgerald (2), with the Adare man scoring spectacularly over his shoulder, when he had his back to the goal

While scoring 15 points from play, it is also worth noting that Limerick kept their wides tally in single figures.

Limerick must wait until later this afternoon to find out who they will meet in the league semi final, which will go ahead next Sunday.

Sean O'Connor will be available for the game, as he sending off was the result of two yellow cards

Scores

Limerick, M Keane 0-11(8frees), Ollie Moran 0 3, Mark Foley, Barry Foley, Brian Begley and Conor Fitzgerald two points each, Mike O'Brien 0 1

Clare, Jamsie O'Connor 0 3(all frees), Sean McMahon (65 & free) and David Forde two points each, John Reddan and Tony Carmody one point each

Limerick Joe Quaid, Damien Reale, TJ Ryan, Steve McDonagh, Peter Lawlor, Brian Geary, Mark Foley, Ciaran Carey, Stephen Lucey Ollie Moran, Sean O'Connor, Barry Foley, James Butler, Brian Begley, Mark Keane Subs, Conor Fitzgerald for Butler, Owen O'Neill for Keane, Mike O'Brien for B Foley Paul Carey for C Carey and Clem Smith for Ryan

Clare David Fitzgerald, Kenneth Kennedy, Brian Lohan, Frank Lohan, David Hoey_, Sean McMahon, Gerry Quinn, Joe Considine, Colin Lynch, Ollie Baker, John Reddan, Jamsie O'Connor, David Forde, Tony Carmody, Tony Griffen Subs, Andrew Quinn for Considine, Conor Early for O'Connor, Colm Forde for Baker

Referee A MacSuibhne(Dubhn)

In the other quarter final Tipperary beat Galway. Overall both matches fell far short of expectations