SLIDESHOW: On This Day 2001 - Munster defeat 'Rest of Ireland' in 'friendly' at Thomond Park

On this day back in 2001, Munster Rugby prepared for a Heineken Cup clash with Stade Francais by lining out at Thomond Park against a 'rest of ireland's selection. The game, which ended 24-22 to the hosts, was a feisty encounter at times, with players on both sides having something to play for.

For Munster, as mentioned, the team were preparing for another attack at the European 'everest' while Ireland stars on show were looking to impress Ireland coach Warren Gatland and Lions coach Graham Henry, who were both in attendance.

The Lions would go on to tour Australia that summer, with Brian O'Driscoll's performance on the night in question 'cementing' his selection on the plane.

See above in the slideshow for action from the game, as well as the teams from the 'unique' evening of rugby.