SLIDESHOW: On This Day 2007: Ireland U19s snatch late victory from Scotland

Ireland 13 Scotland 12 was the final score in this IRB U19 World Cup back in 2007, but it does not tell the full story. Eoin O'Malley was credited with the final try, six minutes into injury time, to keep Ireland on track for a spot in the knock out stages. Looking at the team that lined out that night, we see Scott Deasy at 10, with Ian Nagle in the pack. Future Ireland international Dave Foley would come off the bench.