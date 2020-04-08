SLIDESHOW: Munster Rugby to live stream 2006 classic clash with Sale Sharks

Munster Rugby have a treat in store tonight with a ‘live’ screening of the memorable European Cup win over Sale Sharks at Thomond Park from January 2006. The match will be shown on Wednesday at 7.30pm on Munster Rugby’s YouTube channel, where you can watch it live here.

Captained by Anthony Foley, Munster went into the clash needing a bonus-point win to secure a precious home quarter-final, and this was a game that had everything, including some last minute magic.



Munster had been beaten 27-13 by Sale at Edgeley Park earlier in the competition, with French giant Sebastien Chabal producing a Man of the Match performance.

The province needed to be at their best to have any chance of defeating a star-studded Sale side who went on to win the Premiership title later that season.

Roared on by a raucous crowd in the ‘old’ Thomond Park, the 5.30pm Saturday evening clash was sold-out well in advance and produced a classic Munster occasion.

