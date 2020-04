Played in glorious sunshine, in front of 300 fans, Limerick defeated Derry 3-21 to 2-09 on this day back in 2002. The Eamonn Cregan coached side racked up the big win thanks to a 2-8 haul from Mark Keane.

Interesting to note, from the attached Jerome O'Connell match report from the Monday paper, is that a young Timmy Houlihan was on the bench for Limerick on the same day.