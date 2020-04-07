SLIDESHOW: On This Day 2000: Munster Rugby travel to Leicester Tigers for 'friendly'

Eight days before Munster played their 2000 Heineken Cup quarter final against Stade Francais, they travelled to Welford Road to take on Leicester Tigers in a friendly.

The game, played on a Friday night, saw Munster, described as 'rusty' in the following day's papers, lost out to the Tigers on a 25-17 scoreline. As you can see from the last pictures in the slideshow above, Munster named a very strong side. While one Graham Rowntree, now the forwards coach at Munster, was lining out for the Tigers.

As fans will know, Munster lost the final that season to the Northampton Saints.