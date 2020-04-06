SLIDESHOW: On This Day 2008 - Limerick lose to Cork in Hurling league quarter final

The final score in this 2008 Hurling league quarter final tie was 0-13 to 0-8, how things have changed between these two high scoring sides of recent times, but none the less this was a hard fought contest on the banks of the Lee.

Ben O'Connor was scorer in chief for Gerald McCarthy's Rebels, while Andrew O'Shaughnessy topped the scoring charts for Richie Bennis' men. For a full slideshow and breakdown of the teams and scorers, see above.