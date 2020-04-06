SLIDESHOW: On This Day 2002: Limerick FC take first leg lead in League Cup final

On this day, all the way back in 2002, Limerick FC secured a 2-1 first leg win over Derry City in the League Cup final. The Noel O'Connor coached side did go one behind at Jackman Park, however goals from Ciaran Foley and a penalty from John Whyte saw them take the slender lead back up north the following week. See above for a slideshow of pics from the game and the Limerick Leader page as the report appeared 18 years ago.