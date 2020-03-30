SLIDESHOW: Limerick Over40s Cheque presentations to Charity

From humble beginnings in 1983, the Limerick Over 40s have grown from strength to strength. It’s now 37 years going and to date, the hardworking committee have raised 350,000 euro for local charities.



At the recent cheque presentation and mass, the Over 40s committee presented a total of 15,000 euro to the following recipients; Bawmore, St. Vincents' Centre Lisnagry, Dochas, Cardiac Unit UHL and the Limerick Suicide Watch.

All of these groups are well deserved recipients and they were delighted to receive this funding. These presentations took place at the annual mass which took place in the Janesboro Football Club.



Editors Note: These pictures were taken long before social distancing was implemented in the country.