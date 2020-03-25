On This Day 2005: Munster Rugby win on the road against the Dragons

On this day back in 2005, Munster's Heineken Cup hopes were dealt a blow as Ronan O'Gara limped off in this 24-8 win over the Dragons at Rodney Parade. This game was one week ahead of Munster's 19-10 loss to Biarritz in the Champions Cup quarter final.

Tries from Alan Quinlan, John Kelly and Shaun Payne sealed the win, in front of just over 5,000 fans.

There were also some interesting names on the teamsheets, with the Dragons lining out Percy Montgomery and Sione Tu'ipulotu in the centre, while Munster's 'household' names were to the fore as always, Frank Roche, Eugene McGovern and now international referee Frank Murphy all played on the night.

Dragons (1-15) Adam Black, Steve Jones, Rhys Thomas, Ian Gough, Luke Charteris, Jamie Ringer, Jason Forster, Michael Owen, James Ireland, Ceri Sweeney, Ben Breeze, Sione Tu'ipulotu, Percy Montgomery, Gareth Chapman, Kevin Morgan.

Munster (1-15) Marcus Horan, Frankie Sheahan, Frank Roche, Donncha O'Callaghan, Trevor Hogan, Alan Quinlan, David Wallace, Jim Williams, Peter Stringer, Ronan O'Gara, Anthony Horgan, Jason Holland, Mike Mullins, John Kelly, Shaun Payne



REPLACMENTS : James Blaney, Eugene McGovern, Tom Bowman, Stephen Keogh, Frank Murphy, Paul Burke, Paul Devlin