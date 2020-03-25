On This Day 2007: Limerick lose narrowly to Tyrone in Division One of football league

THE 2007 Allianz Football League was Limerick's last season in the top flight.

A March 25 two point defeat to Mickey Harte's Tyrone in the Gaelic Grounds left the Mickey Ned O'Sullivan with a mountain to climb to avoid relegation.

This round five game finished Limerick 0-9 Tyrone 1-8.

It was a seven game campaign that saw Limerick beat Fermanagh and draw with eventual league champions Donegal but relegation was their lot.

But Limerick had gone oh so close to a number of victories - in particular losing narrowly to Dublin (0-14 to 1-10) and Kerry (1-10 to 0-10), along with defeats to Mayo and Cork.

In this Tyrone game, Limerick played against the breeze in the first half after which Donegal led 1-4 to 0-3 with Micheal Reidy frees accounting for all scores for the home side.

A tally of 17 wides was to leave Limerick with much to regret on a day when the men in green scored just three points from play.

SCORERS: Limerick: Micheal Reidy 0-6 (5 frees), Michael Crowley 0-2 (1 free), Pat Ahern 0-1. Tyrone: Niall Gormley 1-2, Ryan Mellon 0-2 (2frees), Shane O’Neill (free), David Harte, Kelvin Hughes, Colm McCullagh 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Sean Kiely; Diarmuid Carroll, Johnny McCarthy, Shane Gallagher; Pat Ahern, Padraig Browne, Pa Ranahan; Timmy Carroll, John Galvin; Stephen Lavin, James Ryan, John Cooke; Jason O’Brien, Darren Horan, Micheal Reidy. Subs: Michael Crowley for John Cooke; Thomas Cahill for Timmy Carroll; Luke Kavanagh for Stephen Lavin.

TYRONE: Pascal McConnell; Ryan McMenamin, Justin McMahon, Dermot Carlin; David Harte, Conor Gormley, Justin McMahon; Peter Donnelly, Kevin Hughes; Brian Dooher, Shane O’Neill, Ryan Mellon; Niall Gormley, Kelvin Hughes, Enda McGinley. Sub: Colm McCullagh for Conor Gormley.

REFEREE: B. Tyrell (Tipperary).