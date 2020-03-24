On This Day 2015: Hospital girls win All-Ireland Ladies Football title for Limerick

HOSPITAL'S John the Baptist Community School were crowned All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Junior B Ladies Football champions five years ago.

The March 24 final in 2015 finished with a 2-14 to 4-6 final victory for the south Limerick college against Armagh side St Michael's of Lurgan.

In Coralstown outside Kinnegad, John the Baptist held a strong lead coming into the final few minutes only for Lurgan to come back to within two points only to fall just short as the Limerick school claimed the title.

John the Baptist played with the advantage of a strong wind in the first half but some wayward shooting some them kick 12 wides.

Andrea O’Sullivan and Eimear Kirby kicked the first two points of the match and these two were to have a huge say in John the Baptist’s victory.

Eimear Kirby’s second point was the score of the match as the young forward collected the ball inside her own 45 and ran straight through the St. Michael’s defence to point and lift her whole college.

John the Baptist went in at half time leading by 0-8 to 1-1 after having the wind in the first half.

Kirby got the second half underway with her third point but they suffered a hammer blow as Elisha Donnelly goaled.

However, Andrea O’Sullivan in the middle of the field for John the Baptist began to take control and her run and shot was brilliantly saved by Niamh McSherry but the ball fell to O’Sullivan who volleyed to the net.

It was 2-5 to 1-10 when Caitlin Kennedy ran through the St Michael’s defence and her shot, which was saved by McSherry, spun back off the keepers leg only to go into the net.

John the Baptist continued to keep the score board ticking over with points from Andrea O’Sullivan and Anna Rose Kennedy which was to prove vital as St. Michael’s rallied late on with goals from Elisha Donnelly and Michaela Doyle leaving just two between the sides with time running out.

HOSPITAL: C. O’Brien, C. Byrne, C. Ryan, L.R. Ryan, K. Heelan, G. Condon (0-01) M. Barry, G. Ryan (capt), A O’Sullivan (1-03, 1 free), E. Kirby (0-04), K. Baggott, A.R. Kelly (0-05, 3 Frees), C. Clancy, S. Morrissey, C. Kennedy(1-01)

LURGAN: N. McSherry, A. McGibbin, C. Towe, A. Catney, G. French, S. Campbell, C. Phillips, M. McCann, D. Coleman (1-00), E. Donnelly (2-00), A. Doran, M. Doyle (1-02), M. McCambridge (0-01), A. Henderson (0-03, 1 free, A. Kearney.