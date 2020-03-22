On This Day in 2002: Munster stars help Ireland 'A' to big Italian win

On this day, in 2002, Four Munster men started for Ireland 'A' as they helped themselves to a 59-5 win over Italy in Donnybrook.

IRELAND A 59 ITALY A 5

It may have taken Ireland until the second period to score the first of their seven tries, but they eventually put up a big score. Leading 12-0 at the half, Ireland crossed the whitewash through Mullins, Wallace, Horgan, Costello, Gleeson, Casey and Holland.

The win set up a Grand Slam 'A' tilt with France the following week, which Ireland lost 30-20, however nearest rivals Wales could only beat Scotland 30-23, thus handing Matty Williams, the Ireland 'A' coach, the 'A' Championship for 2002

Ireland A: Paddy Wallace, Gordon D'Arcy, Mike Mullins, Jason Holland, Anthony Horgan, Paul Burke, Neil Doak, Reggie Corrigan, Gavin Hickie, Simon Best, Leo Cullen, Bob Casey, Alan Quinlan, Victor Costello, Kieran Gleeson. Subs: Donncha O'Callaghan, Andy Ward, Brian O'Meara, Jeremey Staunton, Justin Bishop, James Blaney.