Munster Rugby confirm renewal of partnership with Keary's Renault

Although the rugby season has been suspended, Kearys Renault recently joined Munster Rugby players Shane Daly, Rory Scannell and Fineen Wycherley, to highlight Kearys Renault’s motor sponsorship of Munster Rugby, through provision of support vehicles and training equipment throughout the year.

“We are delighted to support Munster Rugby as we share many brand values including top quality and performance,” said Martin Curtin, Head of Business, Kearys Renault Cork, Midleton and Pro+ Van Centre.

“This season, Kearys Renault celebrates the new Renault Captur and Clio and new Renault Master Van. Also we are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the all new Renault ZOE electric car, that launches in our Cork and Midleton dealerships on 19th March,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of Munster Rugby, Dave Kavanagh, Head of Commercial and Marketing said: “We are delighted to have the support of Kearys Renault as a commercial partner with such similar brand values, and we look forward to our continuing relationship.”

