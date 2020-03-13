Limerick schools sweep the boards at Cumann na mBunscol Awards

Thurles hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for Limerick GAA followers over the years but both Herbertstown NS and Kilbehenny NS were placed first in their categories at the Cumann na mBunscol Awards which are sponsored by Cornmarket Financial Services.

The Awards banquet which took place in the Anner Hotel last Friday night saw Kilbehenny NS named as ‘Small School of the Year’ while Herbertstown NS was winner of the category for Promotion of Gaelic Games and Culture.

Kilbehenny NS was also runner-up in that category while Herbertstown NS was placed third in the Small School of the Year category.

Limerick won another title when The Green and White magazine was once again named as Best Publication.

The Cumann na mBunscol Awards, sponsored by Cornmarket Financial Services have long occupied a special place in the Cumann na mBunscol calendar.

The local Committee, led by Cathaoirleach Paddy Kelly, spared no effort in their preparations for the weekend and the presence of Liam Sheedy, coach of the All-Ireland hurling champions, as guest speaker was the icing on the cake.

“The Cornmarket Cumann na mBunscol Awards highlight the huge range of work that goes on in schools the length and breadth of the country in the promotion of Gaelic Games” said Liam Magee, Chairman of Cumann na mBunscol.

“‘It is fitting that the Awards banquet takes place in Thurles where the GAA was founded. Let’s not forget that the driving force behind the movement was a teacher, Michael Cusack.”

Cumann na mBunscol promotes Gaelic Games in primary schools throughout the island of Ireland and beyond.

Herbertstown National School were popular winners of the Promotion of Gaelic Games and Culture category.

The County Limerick school was nominated in two categories as was a neighbouring school in South Limerick, Kilbehenny NS, who were runners- up to Herbertstown NS in the category for Promotion of Gaelic Games and Culture.

Michael Fitzgerald is the driving force behind the Cumann na mBunscol activity in Herbertstown NS and the large group that travelled from the school were delighted to see his efforts rewarded.

Kilbehenny NS was placed second in the Small School Category last year but the school went one better this year and was named as Small School of the Year for 2020. Located on the border of Limerick, Cork and Tipperary, Kilbehenny NS was also nominated in two categories this year.

Principal Stephen Walsh, a former Limerick hurler himself, and his staff are steeped in Gaelic Games.

From humble beginnings in 1996, The Green and White magazine has gone from strength to strength.

Total sales of Limerick’s favourite GAA magazine now stand at over 350,000 copies.

Ever conscious of the need to be accessible to readers, whether young and not so young, the magazine maintains a strong presence on social media.

As well as making the magazine available to read on-line, the site contains all the latest Cumann na mBunscol news from Limerick’s 4 GAA divisions.

Edited by Ciarán Crowe and Joe Lyons, the success of the magazine is due to the backing of Limerick County Board and the support of the clubs within the county.

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy came straight from a training session at Semple Stadium. Liam spoke of the positive influence which teachers have on their pupils and praised the volunteerism which drives

Schools from all over Ireland entered this year’s Awards. The Large School of the Year Award went to Creevy NS from Ballyshannon in Co. Donegal while the Award for the Promotion of Gaeilge and was won by Gaelscoil na Cruaiche from Mayo.