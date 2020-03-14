SLIDESHOW: Newcastle West Town's win over Granagh Utd in Youths Phase 1

RESULTS

Saturday March 7

Youths Phase 1

Newcastle West Town 4 Granagh Utd 3

(Newcastle West Town scorers: Oisin Enright 2, Leon Barry, Rob Szebeni)

Desmond Cup 1st Round

Adare Utd 3 Knockaderry AFC 0

(Chris Carey 2, Evan Fitzgerald)

Note: There was a blanket cancellation of Sunday’s games because of the weather.



Note: Killarney Celtic beat St. Michael’s 1-0 away on Sunday in the Munster League Champions Trophy semi-final with an injury-time goal and so they will provide the opposition for Rathkeale in the Final. There is no date fixed yet. The final will take place at a Kerry venue but not Killarney Celtic’s home ground.



Sunday results should be phoned in as soon as possible after the match but not later than 4.30 and the same applies to Saturday Youths games.

In the event of Cup games going to extra-time, results should be phoned in immediately after the match. The results of evening matches should be phoned in immediately after the match. As usual, the person to ring is Frank Nelligan and the number is 068-31386, rather than the mobile number.

Please include details of scorers if leaving a message on the answering machine. It is the responsibility of the home team to phone in results and failure to do so within the time required will result in a fine being imposed.

TWITTER

The League has a Twitter account, which will feature live updates on featured matches as well as results. The account is Limerick desmond lge @ LgDesmond so follow the League on Twitter for the latest news. The League’s account is growing all the time and now has 583 followers.

WEEKLY AWARD FOR ADARE

The Weekly Award this week goes to Adare United who won 3-0 against Knockaderry in the first round of the Desmond Cup in the Manor Fields last Saurday night, despite playing with ten men from late in the first-half, having had a player sent off.

Adare will go into a draw with the other Weekly winners at the end of the season for vouchers to the value of €150, €100 and €50, sponsored adrenalinsports Newcastle West.